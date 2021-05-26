Tigers pull stunner at AAC Baseball Tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In one of the biggest upsets in American Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament history, the 8th seed Memphis Tigers Shock the top seed East Carolina Pirates.
Run ruling them in seven innings. Final Score 11-1.
East Carolina is ranked 9th in the nation. The Tigers got four home runs from Alec Trela, Ian Bibiloni, Austin Baskin, and Taylor Howell.
All American Hunter Goodman with a double, two RBI and three runs Scored.
The UofM advances to a winners bracket game Thursday against 5th seed UCF at Clearwater, Florida.
