Tracking our next cold front and your First Alert to more rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mainly dry pattern is in place for now, but an approaching cold front will bring rain and possibly a few thunderstorms to the Mid-South Friday.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with patchy fog, a light to calm wind, and lows in the mid 60s to near 70.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower or storm, a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers along with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows near 70.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the lower 80s, and lows in the upper 50s. Rainfall amounts will average a quarter to half an inch with slightly higher amounts in a few spots.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, afternoon highs in the lower 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures near 80.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.