WATCH: Professional indoor soccer team, Memphis Americans debuts

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 26, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT - Updated May 26 at 10:04 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Americans, a professional indoor soccer franchise, is making its debut in the Mid-South.

The team says its home will be at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi with the inaugural 2021-2022 season kicking off in December. The organization includes a women’s and men’s team that both compete in the National Indoor Soccer League.

The Memphis Americans will play 12 home games and 12 away games and home games are a doubleheader, with both teams taking the field.

Welcome to the Mid-South, Memphis Americans!

