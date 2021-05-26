WATCH: Professional indoor soccer team, Memphis Americans debuts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Americans, a professional indoor soccer franchise, is making its debut in the Mid-South.
The team says its home will be at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi with the inaugural 2021-2022 season kicking off in December. The organization includes a women’s and men’s team that both compete in the National Indoor Soccer League.
The Memphis Americans will play 12 home games and 12 away games and home games are a doubleheader, with both teams taking the field.
For more information or to purchase season tickets, please visit memphisamericans.com.
Welcome to the Mid-South, Memphis Americans!
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.