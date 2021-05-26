Whitehaven community hopes installing camera stops illegal dumping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Local Whitehaven group says they’ve asked the city to set up a camera to catch illegal dumpers on a street in their community.
When the city said no, they decided to take the problem into their own hands.
It’s clear as soon as you enter the Will Carruthers Park on Neely and Levi Road that dumping is not allowed. There’s a red sign warning potential violators at the entrance.
However, if you need more convincing, there’s now a 1,600-pound camera on a trailer as a reminder. It’s a brand new solar and cellular Live View camera that was installed by the non-profit, My Zip, Tuesday morning to catch potential dumpers.
“It’s a city park and there’s no lights. There’s no houses, there’s no activity over here. So, at night it’s a favorite spot for people to come and dump trash,” said Dr. Yvonne Nelson.
My Zip is using the new camera as a pilot program. Live View offered this more than $13,000 camera free for 30 days.
Nelson can actually control the camera and view it through her cellphone.
”So, what we’re trying to do is test it, do some research, collect some data, find out what’s being dumped, and hopefully why,” said Nelson.
Nelson also hopes that the camera will serve as a deterrent from people turning the park where children play to a dumping ground.
However, the pilot program has gotten off to a rocky start. The camera was installed Tuesday morning, but about 20 feet away, someone stripped a car that had been sitting at the park for about a week or more, according to Nelson.
The new camera didn’t catch the thieves, but Nelson still thought they were bold to be completely deterred by the large camera nearby.
This camera didn’t scare off thieves who stripped the cars of its tires and busted out the windows.
Nelson filmed a guy Wednesday afternoon dumping trash and taking a few things as well.
“It makes you just want to say, I’m not cut out for this. Let somebody else handle it,” said Nelson. “But that’s what we’ve been doing for years and nobody is doing anything other than complaining,” said Nelson.
The City of Memphis did provide a statement about the illegal dumping and trash found on Levin Road.
“The city of Memphis Environmental Code Enforcement team has investigated this location and the surrounding area. City ordinance requires private property owners to secure their property in efforts to prevent acts of illegal dumping and aggressive littering.”
The city also encourages residents to contact 311 and reminds people that if you’re caught, you could face a possible arrest and fines.
