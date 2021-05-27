AutoZone Liberty Bowl set for primetime Dec. 28 on ESPN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The AutoZone Liberty Bowl will air for the first time in nearly 30 years during primetime on ESPN.
The 63rd Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl is Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 6:45 p.m. eastern.
“Playing in primetime is a terrific opportunity for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to showcase two outstanding universities from the SEC and Big 12, the Memphis community and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to a large primetime national audience,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. “The AutoZone Liberty Bowl is thrilled to play our game in this highly coveted television window as part of ESPN’s bowl game lineup.”
The AutoZone Liberty Bowl is the seventh oldest bowl game in American, founded in 1959. Sixty-three different universities have participated in the game with many of college football’s most outstanding coaches and players, including Urban Meyer, Mike Gundy, Doug Flutie, Bo Jackson and Dak Prescott.
Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com or by calling (901) 795-7700.
