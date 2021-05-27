Couple charged for shooting 10-year-old girl in road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple is behind bars for the alleged shooting of a 10-year-old stemming from a road rage incident earlier this month.
According to an affidavit, Derrick White was driving on Austin Peay when he drove in front of a woman and her daughter. The woman told officers she then cut White off on the ramp to Old Austin Peay. That’s when investigators say White began chasing the woman’s car following her to her home at the Jamesbridge Apartment complex.
The woman told investigators White and another vehicle pulled up behind her and fired a shot, striking her 10-year-old daughter in the head.
It was later discovered the driver of the second vehicle was White’s girlfriend April Denton. Investigators also linked White as being the owner of both vehicles.
White is charged with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony. Denton is charged with false reporting and solicitation of first-degree murder.
