FIRST ALERT: A cold front brings rain and thunderstorms through the Mid-South tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain will fall over much of the Mid-South tonight and a few strong storms will also be possible before midnight. That will be followed by a much cooler and drier airmass that will remain in place through the holiday weekend.
TONIGHT: Rain & Thunderstorms with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower along with a northwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and highs near 80.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day will be partly cloudy with with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the lower 80s, and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the lower 80s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
