FIRST ALERT: A cold front brings rain and thunderstorms through the Mid-South tonight

NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day will be partly cloudy with with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the lower 80s, and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the lower 80s.