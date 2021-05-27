First Alert to rain and a cool down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You will see some sunshine this morning, but clouds will mix in this afternoon. It will also be dry for the first half of the day, but a few isolated storms will be possible this afternoon. Rain chances will increase after 5 pm and there will likely be a few round of strong storms tonight. Some storms could have high winds and small hail. It will be hot and muggy today with high temperatures in the upper 80s to 90 degrees. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s overnight.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. High: 88 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 40%. Low: 71 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
FRIDAY: A cold front will move through on Friday, which will deliver scattered showers and storms early in the day. Up to half an inch of rain is possible. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Friday.
WEEKEND: Behind the cold front, temperatures and humidity will drop. It will feel unseasonably pleasant this weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s. On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with high temperatures around 80 degrees. Low temperatures will be in the lower to upper 50s this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will start to climb at the start of next week. Highs will be in the mid 80s with sunshine on Memorial day Monday. Pop-up showers will be possible on Tuesday and more heavy rain is expected Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.