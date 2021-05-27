Former executive director of Memphis charter school indicted for theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former executive director of a Memphis charter school has been indicted for theft.
Dr. Tamika Carwell-Richmond, former executive director of the Legacy Academy, was indicted on two counts of theft over $2,500, two counts of forgery over $2,500 and one count of forgery over $2,500.
Investigators say Carwell-Richmond stole at least $4,584.72 with most of the money ($3,313.68) being withdrawn from the academy’s banks account. Comptroller investigators could not verify if the money was used for purposes related to the academy and no documentation was provided.
Investigators say she stole the remainder of the money ($1,281.04) after falsifying invoices that she submitted to the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) for reimbursement. The invoices were related to furniture that the academy was leasing. They say Carwell-Richmond inflated the amounts on the fake invoices to make it appear that the school had paid more for the furniture than it actually did.
Carwell-Richmond, forged a business owner’s signature on a letter in order to create documentation for a large sign that was purchased by the school and submitted the letter to TDOE as proof of payment for the sign, according to authorities
Investigators say Carwell-Richmond admitted to Comptroller investigators that she did not follow grant requirements associated with a $261,000.75 federal grant awarded to the academy to assist with multiple costs.
Legacy Leadership Academy served students in grades six through eight and was open for the 2017-2018 school year.
