Georgia murder and carjacking suspects arrested in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Georgia murder and carjacking suspects have been arrested in Memphis.
Julian Netters was wanted for murder and aggravated assault in the April shooting death of Shaquon Mckensey in Gwinnett County.
Julian Netters was tracked to a residence in the 2500 block of Jeffries Cove in Memphis and taken into custody without incident by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Josiah Netters, who had a carjacking warrant out of Gwinnett County, was also arrested at the Memphis residence. Additionally, Chanty Netters-Brown was arrested at the residence and faces an accessory charge after the fact.
Another suspect, Deavian Netters, is still at large. He has a warrant for murder and aggravated assault in Mckensey’s death. Investigators are working to apprehend him.
