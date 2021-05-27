Hot afternoon and rain chances rise tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy and continued hot this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong with gusty wind but the overall severe threat is very low. Lows will drop into the mid 60s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy early with a stray shower possible during the day as the front passes through. Some sun will likely pop out before sunset. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s at best. Winds will turn northwest at 10-15 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and less humid with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Lows will drop into the low 50s Saturday night. Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day looks a little warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Isolated shower or storm chances return by Tuesday and Wednesday with muggy conditions.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
