Jury trials have not started in coronavirus-safe courtrooms in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jury trials for criminal cases still haven’t resumed in Shelby County despite a pair of brand new courtrooms designed for the pandemic.
The new rooms, constructed at 201 Poplar, are complete with plastic partitions and more distance between the different parties.
Jury trials were supposed to begin in May, and prosecutors had six cases ready to go. But tonight the district attorney’s office says three defendants decided to plead guilty the day their trials were to start. Defense attorneys in two other cases asked for more time to prepare their case.
One more case was postponed after a witness needed surgery.
