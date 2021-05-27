Limited number of seats released for upcoming Grizzlies playoff games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are hitting the court this weekend for another playoff game and they want to see you there.
A limited number of seats are released for games three and four of first round playoff series between the Grizzlies and the Jazz.
Game Three will be on May 29 and Game Four is on May 31 with tipoff at 8:30 p.m. for both games.
Tickets are available for purchase online at grizzlies.com/tickets. Fans are limited to four tickets per game.
