Memphis hospitality industry expecting busy Memorial Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tourism officials are expecting an influx of travelers to make their way to and from the Bluff City for Memorial Day Weekend.
Thousands of people packed Memphis International Airport Thursday ahead of the “unofficial start to summer.”
“I was actually really surprised to see how packed it was,” said Yessica Samano, who is traveling from Memphis to Mexico.
In 2020, over the holiday weekend, the airport saw around 8,000 passengers. This time around they’re expecting 40,000.
Traveler John Mitchell says Memorial Day is a good time to travel.
“For the last year or so, I’ve been working hard. So now, it feels like things are relaxing,” Mitchell said.
AAA Travel estimates more than 37 million people will travel over Memorial Day Weekend. While many locals are headed out of town for the weekend, the hospitality industry is expecting an influx of travelers to make their way to the Bluff City.
Kevin Kern with Memphis Tourism says this weekend, Bluff City hotels are expecting about 70 percent occupancy, a much needed boost for the economy.
“Memphis is within a day’s drive of 2/3 of the country,” said Kern. “We’re a great place to drive to and an affordable destination, and so we can’t wait to welcome the world to Memphis, the home of soul, the blues, and rock and roll. Things are looking good for Memphis which is a good thing for our local economy and to also bring our industry back.”
The Memphis Grizzlies also adding to the excitement of the holiday weekend as they prepare to play in two playoff games in the Bluff City Saturday and Monday.
