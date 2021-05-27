Memphis International Airport expects to see 40K passengers for Memorial Day travel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re headed into Memorial Day Weekend, the unofficial start of summer and Memphis International Airport expects to start seeing a spike in travelers.
That’s right. Last year over the holiday weekend the airport saw around 8,000 passengers. This time around they’re expecting 40,000. That’s a huge jump.
Of course, it’s likely due to the fact that vaccinations have been available for months now and restrictions are loosening across the country.
So with this expected increase in travelers, there are probably a few things you want to prepare for.
- There’s likely to be long lines. So show up at least an hour and a half before your flight boards
- The busiest times at the airport are from 5 to 7 a.m.
- If you know you’re going to be waiting to pick up a passenger you’re encouraged to park in the cell phone lot instead of the baggage level curbside lane, which will be available for immediate active pickup only.
- Also, it’s important to know that masks are still required in airports, it’s a federal law.
With this expected increase in travel, the airport might actually start to look and feel like it used to.
There’s still one major COVID-19 protocol that folks will have to follow -- wearing masks.
Masks are required in airports due to federal law. So while many places are doing away with mask mandates, that does not apply here at Memphis International. Not wearing a mask could stop you from being able to board your flight.
Now there are some points at the airport where you can take it off. That’s when your ID is being checked and also if you’re eating.
TSA is also still allowing people to carry on 12 ounces of hand sanitizer.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.