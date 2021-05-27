Mid-South physician praises Grizzlies decision for lower capacity at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With new guidelines in place, the Memphis Grizzlies could have offered tickets to all 18,000+ seats for Game Three this Saturday night at FedExForum but have chosen to sell far less than that.
Some grizzlies fans are disappointed the Forum won’t be at 100 percent capacity but instead, it will be 55 percent. Physician and Memphis City Councilman Dr. Jeff Warren likes the move.
He says the Grizzlies chose to be good corporate citizens.
“This issue you’ve got is you’ve got to wear your mask if you’ve been vaccinated because we don’t know who hasn’t been,” said Warren. “Let’s be kind to those who haven’t been vaccinated yet but let’s motivate everybody to get vaccinated so we don’t have to keep doing this.”
Critics of the move say the state of emergency has been lifted, there’s no state or county health department mandate to limit seating inside FedExForum.
The Grizzlies vs. Jazz game on Saturday night will have about 10,000 fans.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.