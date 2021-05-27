Missing child advisory issued for one-year-old from Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police have issued a missing/endangered child advisory for a missing Paragould toddler.
ASP said they are searching for Tytreus Robinson, 1, of Paragould.
The child was last seen with Tyrone Robinson and Dylan Clark, possibly in a white Kia Soul with an Arkansas license plate of 119VVD.
Authorities believe the three may be headed to the New Orleans area.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call Paragould police at 870-236-7621 or their local law enforcement agency.
