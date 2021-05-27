Police searching for missing DeSoto County man

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police are searching for a missing man.
61-year-old Charles Chapman of Southaven was last seen Wednesday, April 7 in the 7000 block of Bridgewater Drive.
Chapman is believed to be traveling in a white 2004 Ford F-150 with Mississippi tag HN15893. His family says he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
Anyone with information on Chapman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-0228.
