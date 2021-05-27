Sea of Blue in honor of fallen Memphis police officer ends at Austin Peay station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was emotional watching the men and women in uniform pass by the WMC Action News 5studio Thursday night.
Fallen officer Scotty Triplett used to work at the old Memphis police traffic office on Union Avenue until it was moved to a new office on Austin Peay.
Not only was the Sea of Blue very impressive, the number of people standing on the side of the road to watch it and pay their respects was amazing.
“It’s a huge outpouring of support,” said family friend Kalista Liddell. “The church has been full all day long just non-stop and the whole week, The whole city and the whole region.”
The parking lot at Hope Presbyterian Church filled with cars from citizens to law enforcement for a visitation to remember Triplett. Triplett died Saturday when a motorist turned in front of him while he and other officers performed an escort in Hickory Hill.
Liddell is married to a Memphis police officer who was in the same motorcycle unit as Triplett. She says Triplett, a married father of an 18-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter, is someone everyone loved and will miss.
“He was over the top. He was fun-loving. He was carefree in many ways and you’ll miss that big smile, that laugh, the laugh and big blue eyes, the smile and the joking,” said Liddell.
He’s a man she says who seized the day and just might be amazed by all of this.
Motor officers from across the country, including Triplett’s group, led the way as well as a symbolic motorcycle on a trailer.
Triplett’s family was in the solemn Sea of Blue marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles, blue lights flashing on a 40-mile procession that went by the Hickory Hill spot where Triplett was hit, a pass by the former traffic office on Union, and ending at the new traffic office on Austin Peay where Triplett worked.
The Sea of Blue was way of honoring a man devoted to his city, remembered by people who knew him, even those who didn’t.
Triplett’s funeral is planned for Friday at Hope Church and his burial is at Arlington Cemetery in Arlington.
