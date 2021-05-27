Shelby County enacts ‘Safe Leave’ policy for victims of domestic violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Government amended the county’s sick leave policy to include a new “Safe Leave” policy for county employees experiencing domestic violence.
The new policy will allow victims to use their sick leave to get any help they need without putting their job on the line.
“There is no doubt that employees dealing with domestic violence in their lives are sick, sick with fear, sick with grief, sick with worry, sick with anger, and sometimes sick with shame,” wrote the administration in a release.
This comes as Shelby County announced paid parental leave for employees last year.
Area statistics show, local law enforcement agencies respond to nearly 20,000 domestic violence cases a year and that number increased by 21% during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shelby County Government says it is committed to being a “great, inclusive place to work.”
