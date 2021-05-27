Shelby County reports 97 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 97 new cases and three new deaths Thursday.
Daily case increases have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting more days with less than 100 new cases.
There are currently 1,020 active cases in the county.
Shelby County has had 98,465 cases and 1,671 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The health department reports a drop in test positivity rate over the last month. The most recent data for the week ending May 17 shows a 6 percent test positivity rate -- down from 7 percent a month earlier. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.
The health department reports 355,102 people have received vaccines with 270,297 now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000.
