Slingshots of Memphis honors fallen MPD officer with bike night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For one group of bikers, officer Scotty Triplett will always be their hero.
For Slingshots of Memphis, Wednesday’s bike night on Beale Street carried extra importance.
“We all came downtown today to say a prayer and turn our lights on to honor the fallen officer,” said Aaron Kearney with Slingshots of Memphis.
Triplett was the Slingshots’ escort Saturday on a ride from Hickory Hill to downtown when he was hit and killed by a car.
“I think on Saturday, everybody was like we can’t believe this happened. And then in a group text Sunday, we felt like it was our fault,” said Cassandra Bell with Slingshots of Memphis.
“What this family should know is he left a legacy of excellence and we appreciate his sacrifice for us. And we love his family. If they ever need anything, they can reach out to the Slingshots of Memphis,” said Melanie Bolden.
The bike community is tight knit. Scotty Triplett, say the Slingshots, was part of their family. Their gratitude for his service extends to the entire Memphis Police Department.
“I can’t believe it. I think about it every day. It makes me want to go to every police station and let them know how much I appreciate them. We take things for granted,” said Monique Kelly with Slingshots of Memphis.
Slingshot member Cedric Davis is a retired Tunica County Sheriff’s deputy. Triplett’s line of duty death hit close to home.
“You know, it’s a tragedy. You think about his family, making sure and praying that they’re holding up,” said Davis.
The Slingshots lit up their bikes in honor of Triplett. This family, promising to always take care of his family.
“The fact that he was there for us, we had to show our appreciation for him and let the family know if they need anything we’re here for them,” said Warren.
“We’re going to do everything we can to be there for him, not just this week but from now on out,” Kelly said.
Triplett’s official Sea of Blue will take place Thursday night. It starts at 7:30 p.m. at Hope Church on Walnut Grove.
