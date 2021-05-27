Spring Fling results for Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At the Tennessee Spring Fling in Murfreesboro CBHS will play for the State Soccer Championship in Division 2 after beating Chattanooga McCallie 2-1 on penalty kicks.
Class-AAA-Quarters Houston needs PKs in overtime to beat Murfreesboro Oakland 2-1.
In Baseball Division 2-AA, Briarcrest advances to the semifinals with an 11-1 win over Chattanooga McCallie.
The Saints play Chattanooga Baylor in the semis at 1 p.m.
Northpoint Christian beats Christian Academy of Knoxville 7-3 to advance to semis against CPA at 1 p.m. Thursday. And in Class-AA, Greenbrier eliminates Covington 11-9.
