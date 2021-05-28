Another soccer crown for CBHS at Spring Fling

By Jarvis Greer | May 28, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT - Updated May 28 at 8:01 AM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WMC) - At the Spring Fling Tennessee State Championships in Murfreesboro, CBHS beats Nashville Father Ryan 2-1 for its 12th Division 2 large school Soccer State Championship. 

That’s more than any other school in the state.

Houston plays for the Class -AAA crown Friday afternoon vs Knoxville Bearden.

In Baseball Briarcrest falls in the Divison 2 championship to Chattanooga Baylor.

The Saints finish their season 30-6.  And Tipton-Rosemark loses in the D-2 Small School Softball title game to Columbia 2-1. TRA winds up with a 35-7 record.

