Bluff City tourism expected to buzz Memorial Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memorial Day Weekend is officially here and there’s going to be a lot to do in Memphis. And you can expect downtown to be packed this weekend.
Tourism is expected to pick back up.
Kevin Kern with Memphis Tourism says this weekend, Bluff City hotels are expecting about 70% occupancy -- and as we know, tourism was heavily impacted by the pandemic. So, that number is a much-needed boost for the economy.
”Memphis is within a day’s drive of 2/3 of the country,” said Kern. “We’re a great place to drive to and an affordable destination and so we can’t wait to welcome the world to Memphis the home of soul, the blues and rock and roll.”
Now of course one of the biggest events this weekend is the Grizzlies game against the Utah Jazz. It’s their first home game in the playoff series. So this time their city will be in the stands cheering them on Saturday night.
Also, the May Great River Run is taking place Saturday where athletes will compete in a 10K or a 5K race downtown.
If you are looking to head to Beale Street Friday through Sunday, a security fee of $5 will be charged after 10 p.m. each night.
