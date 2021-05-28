A cool, dry pattern setting in for the Memorial Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front moving through the Mid-South tonight will leave behind a much cooler airmass keeping temperatures well below average for the start of the holiday weekend. Fortunately, the entire weekend will be dry, but rain chances return next week.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, cool, and breezy with a north wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light northeast wind and lows in the lower 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs in the lower 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms each day along with high temperatures near 80 and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the lower 80s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
