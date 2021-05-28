901 FC prepares for road trip to Oklahoma City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC is coming off picking up its first point of the season with a tie at Atlanta United 2 Sunday.
One of the bright spots for Memphis, newcomer Kadeem Dacres. The midfielder recording his first goal and assist for the club in the draw in Atlanta. His performance lands him on the USL Championship team of the week.
Now the Boys in Blue shift their focus to first-time opponent, OKC Energy. After two games, Memphis still on the hunt for three points in a match for the first time this season.
OKC is 6th in the United Soccer League Eastern Conference Central Division, with three losses and two draws. 901 FC has a 1-nil loss at Birmingham, and that 2-2 draw at Atlanta on its sheet.
“OKC Saturday, they’re playing for their lives, they’ve had two matches similar to us, they could’ve won it and they had points taken from them in the last few minutes of the game. They played a game last night came out on the wrong side of it against a tough team, similar to us. They’re five games into it they’re a tough team.”
First touch between 901 FC and OKC Energy is Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. at Oklahoma City.
