Fourth convenience store burglary linked to yellow crowbar group in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Another store burglary has been identified that’s connected to the yellow crowbar gang that’s burglarizing business across Memphis, according to police.
Police say three men broke into a Shell gas station on Getwell Road and Mallory two weeks ago.
The suspects were able to pry open the doors of the gas station and steal cartons of cigarettes and loose change from inside. They got away in a black Infiniti with a moonroof. A similar crew has broken into stores on South Third, Kirby Parkway, and the Kroger on Truse Parkway.
