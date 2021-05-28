Grizzlies fans excited for return of playoff basketball in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Playoff basketball makes its return to Memphis for the first time since 2017 this weekend. It’s been four years since the NBA Playoffs have been in Memphis. That was back in the Grit ‘N Grind Era. Now, you have the young Grizz Next Gen era led by Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. The team is ahead of schedule in its rebuild and have brought Memphis back alive during the NBA Playoffs.