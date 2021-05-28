Grizzlies fans excited for return of playoff basketball in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Playoff basketball makes its return to Memphis for the first time since 2017 this weekend. It’s been four years since the NBA Playoffs have been in Memphis. That was back in the Grit ‘N Grind Era. Now, you have the young Grizz Next Gen era led by Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. The team is ahead of schedule in its rebuild and have brought Memphis back alive during the NBA Playoffs.
Grizzlies fans noted a couple things ahead of game three. First, Ja Morant is an incredible player to watch and having a playoff team brings back a lot of great memories for Memphians.
“They are going to make a statement from now on. All they got to do is get their other players crunk. They crank them up,” one Memphian said.
Another added, “It reminds me of back in the Grit ‘N Grind days. I used to go to every playoff game back then. Hopefully this playoff series will be just as wild as those were because I remember you couldn’t hear the person right next to you back then.”
Even a Brooklyn Nets fan who’s in town for a wedding made sure to get tickets to see the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
“I’m a big Ja fan, I liked him in college, I liked him a lot in the NBA. I’m actually a Jaren Jackson Jr. fan more, which a lot of people are not, especially from Brooklyn. I’m hoping for a Grizzlies win and a good game.”
He even added he hopes its Brooklyn and the Grizzlies in the NBA Finals.
FedExForum will host 10,000 fans in for game three Saturday. There will be a halftime performance from Memphis rapper Young Dolph. 8Ball and MJG will perform during halftime at Monday’s game four. Fans will also receive the new version of the Grizzlies Growl Towels with Ja Morant’s favorite phrase, “Ya Hear Me!” as the new slogan.
Game three tips off Saturday at 8:30 PM.
