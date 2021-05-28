Hundreds gather to say goodbye to fallen Memphis police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A funeral service was held for fallen Memphis Police Officer Scotty Triplett, who was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday.
The service was held at Hope Church on Walnut Grove Friday.
”I want you to remind yourself, that Scotty Triplett, the life that he lived, he touched a lot of people. His spirit resonated above his job because who he was, he displayed that in his line of work,” said Pastor Julius Beasley.
Triplett was remembered as an incredible husband, father, and officer who loved life, the great outdoors, and spending time with loved ones.
”When I think about police officers, I think about the dedication, the service, the things that they do every day to keep us out of harm’s way. We go in when they go out, and Scotty was no exception,” said Interim Memphis Police Department (MPD) Director James Ryall.
Triplett’s MPD partner says he was a student of life, always eager to learn and grow.
“He shared the joy of anyone fortunate enough to come across his path. He would invite you to walk with him and he’d race you to the next sunset or sunrise,” said MPD Officer Sloan Liddell.
After the service, Triplett’s casket was escorted by a sea of blue surrounded by his fellow officers.
It was a tribute for a man who may be gone, but who will never be forgotten.
“I miss my friend, and I hurt for his family. And I cry and I smile back, and he smiles back at me, gives me a thumbs up and hollers two words -- “motor Up!” Liddell said.
