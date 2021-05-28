Law enforcement agencies prepare for busy holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the Memphis in May Great American River Run and a Grizzlies game both happening downtown Saturday, and Memphis Pride Month kicking off Sunday, big crowds are expected this weekend.
If you plan on visiting Beale Street, expect to pay a $5 cover fee after 10 p.m.
Paul Young, president and CEO of the Downtown Memphis Commission says there will be no-capacity limit for crowds on Beale, but that a cover charge usually makes it safer.
“It has proven to reduce the size of the crowds and enhance public safety. And so we’re doing that this weekend just based on the expectation for the crowd size,” Young said.
A Shelby County sheriff’s spokesperson says their Patrol Support Bureau has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for the Click It or Ticket campaign, which is going on now and runs until June 6.
Sgt. Chris Richardson with Tennessee Highway Patrol says every holiday weekend, they see an increase of intoxicated drivers.
“We’re working all hands-on deck. You’ll see us around. Not sure where we’re going to be scattered around everywhere,” Richardson said.
Richardson says troopers will be where they are normally assigned.
“You may have more out there that normally work the office that will be out there,” Richardson said.
The $5 cover fee on Beale Street begins Friday at 10 p.m. and will be implemented until Sunday.
