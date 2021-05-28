LIVE: Fallen MPD officer killed in crash to be laid to rest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officer Scott Triplett, who was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday will be laid to rest Friday.
The funeral will be at Hope Church on Walnut Grove at 11 a.m.
After the service, there will be a funeral procession for Triplett. This means several streets will be closed.
This map shows the route of the procession.
It will start at 12:30 p.m. at Hope Church, travel through I-40 until the Arlington exit.
The procession will head north of Airline Drive and continue to Arlington Cemetery where Triplett will be laid to rest.
The procession will include hundreds of vehicles, therefore a number of streets in Arlington will be temporarily closed to traffic.
On Thursday night, law enforcement honored Triplett with a Sea of Blue ride.
The Memphis Police Association Charitable Foundation has raised over $153,000 to help Triplett’s wife and two children.
All the proceeds will go to his family
