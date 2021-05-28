Majority of active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County under the age of 24

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - What a difference a year makes.
Last year’s Memorial Day weekend in the city of Memphis was a ghost town.
Friday, many areas, including Beale Street and Overton Square, were packed as new COVID-19 cases decline to the lowest levels in months.
“Yes, very excited to see the case continue to drop,” said Dr. Manoj Jain, infectious disease expert and Memphis and Shelby County COVID-19 task force member.
Jain says it’s still important to note that new cases are still being reported and the vast majority of the new cases are from young people. According to the Shelby County Health Department, 25 to 34-year-olds make up 19 percent of all active COVID-19 cases.
This age group also makes up the third lowest percentage of the total vaccinated people in Shelby County at just 12 percent.
“The young people should really think twice before thinking they are invincible because they’re not,” said Jain. “In all honesty, I’m seeing younger patients in the hospital very, very sick”.
Health Department numbers also show people under the age of 17 make up the biggest group of active COVID-19 cases.
Currently, people over the age of 12 can get a vaccine, leaving a chunk of the population unable to get the vaccine, thus still vulnerable to the disease.
“So, if we want to protect younger children who haven’t been vaccinated, it’s really important for older children and young people to get vaccinated,” said Jain.
