Malfunctioning appliance responsible for downtown Memphis high-rise apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis fire investigators say a refrigerator malfunction sparked a fire at a downtown high-rise apartment, causing $30,000 worth of damage.
More than 120 firefighters and emergency workers responded to ReNew Riverview Apartments at 99 N. Main St. around 7:30 p.m. Thursday where they immediately spotted smoke on the 10th floor.
The fire was under control about half an hour later. MATA buses provided temporary shelter for tenants until firefighters wrapped up.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, the fire was confined to one unit but 11 other apartments sustained smoke and water damage.
Two people were treated for smoke inhalation and one went to the hospital. A firefighter was also treated on the scene for heat exhaustion.
