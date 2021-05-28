Memphis Animal Services asks community to help clear shelter space Memorial Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) is seeking the community’s help to make space in its shelter.
MAS received an increase in pets needing a home and the shelter is full.
MAS sent out an urgent call for help on its Facebook page Thursday, hoping to free up space in its kennels. MAS director Alexis Pugh says they have not had to euthanize for space in the last 14 months and they want to keep it that way.
“We were here until late in the evening, processing animals out to foster for our transports this coming week. We had just enough kennels today to put all the dogs in,” she said.
MAS has implemented an updated process aimed at finding pets homes or fosters without ever having to stay at the shelter. But this spring, they have seen an increase in pets needing a place to stay and not enough people looking to adopt.
During Memorial Day weekend, MAS will be welcoming those who wish to adopt or foster. They will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“If you’re not planning on traveling, if you are at home, please consider adding a pet to your family. We have wonderful animals here looking for you and if you can’t commit long term as an adopter, fostering is just as helpful,” said Pugh.
Those who foster pet will be given supplies needed to take care of them, and they will receive assistance with finding the pet a permanent home.
To learn more about adoptions and fostering visit the Memphis Animal Services site here, or contact them at (901) 636-1416
