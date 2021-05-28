Memphis hospitality industry having difficulty filling jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday is the start of what is expected to be a very busy Memorial Day weekend for the hospitality and tourism industries in Memphis.
But businesses have run into a major problem filling jobs to keep up with rising demand.
“It’s going to be a big, big weekend for the city,” said Kevin Kane, president and CEO Memphis Tourism
Memorial Day weekend is always one of the busiest weekends of the year for the massive Memphis tourism industry.
After a year of hotel vacancy during the COVID-19 pandemic, Memphis Tourism says its data shows at least 70 percent occupancy every day this upcoming weekend, a great sign.
There’s just one problem.
“They would be higher if we had labor,” Kane said.
Kane says local hotels have had trouble for months filling open jobs as they’ve opened back up with increased business.
“There’s some job vacancies in most hotels and most restaurants around town, which is kind of hampering a little bit the amount of people that we can handle,” Kane said.
According to the President of the Memphis Restaurant Association, local restaurants have had the same problem of not being able to fill open positions to handle the increase in people eating out.
It’s unclear why this issue is persisting, but Kane says Memphis is not alone.
“This is not just a Memphis problem,” Kane said. “This is a nationwide problem. And now trying to get those people back when other companies have hired them away from us and we’re trying to wrestle people to come back to tourism and hospitality.”
With several new, exciting hotels now open, like the Arrive Hotel downtown and the Memphian Hotel in midtown, Kane says the future of tourism in Memphis is bright and he hopes the workforce issue is a temporary one.
“We got more capacity than we’ve ever had before,” Kane said. Overall, we couldn’t be happier. The important thing is people are coming back to town. That’s the most important thing.”
Kane says despite the employee shortage, the hospitality industry is looking very strong in Memphis and so far this year, visitors are coming back to the Bluff City in big numbers.
