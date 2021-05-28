Memphis rapper Young Dolph to perform at Grizzlies NBA Playoff game

Memphis rapper Young Dolph to perform at Grizzlies NBA Playoff game
Young Dolph (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield | May 28, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 12:44 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are getting ready to take on the Utah Jazz once again but this time at the FedExForum and a Bluff City rapper is hitting the court too.

Memphis’ very own Young Dolph is set to perform live during Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs. There will also be a Grizzlies Playoff Plaza Party at 7 p.m. that will feature live music before and after the game by Garry Goin & The Memphis Grizzlies House Band.

You can sign up for the party at https://www.wynnbet.com.

And Monday night’s halftime show will feature a live performance from the FedExForum Plaza with Eric Gales and friends, including performances with Garry Goin & The Memphis Grizzlies House Band, hip hop duo 8 Ball & MJG and more.

Limited tickets for Saturday and Monday night’s games are available at grizzlies.com/tickets. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. for both.

Don’t forget your Grizzlies Growl Towels and go Grizzlies!

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.