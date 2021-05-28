Shelby County granted $6.5M to address COVID-19 health disparities

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County will receive millions of dollars in grant funds to address COVID-19 health disparities in the community.
On Friday, Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) announced the Center for Disease Control and Prevention will provide a grant of over $6.5 million to Shelby County for its initiative to address disparities within communities that are high risk and underserved.
Cohen made the following statement regarding the grant:
“This critical funding will help us reach those Shelby County residents who have been infected during this pandemic as well as those whose socio-economic or other circumstances make them difficult to reach for vaccinations and follow-up care. I’m pleased the CDC’s foresight in this effort will improve health outcomes and save lives.”
