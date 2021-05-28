Shelby County reports 77 new COVID-19 cases ahead of Memorial Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 77 new cases and no new deaths Friday morning ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.
Daily case increases have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting more days with less than 100 new cases. Thursday’s case count came close with 97 new cases reported within 24 hours.
There are currently 980 active cases in the county. This is the first time in months the active case count has dropped below 1,000.
Shelby County has had 98,542 cases and 1,671 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The health department reports a drop in test positivity rate over the last month. The most recent data for the week ending May 17 shows a 6 percent test positivity rate -- down from 7 percent a month earlier. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.
The health department reports 356,108 people have received vaccines with 271,453 now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000.
Shelby County health leaders credit the residents who are vaccinated for getting us to a point where we can enjoy Memorial Day weekend activities.
Nearly two weeks after COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates were loosened in Shelby County, there’s no sign yet of a case increase.
Still, fewer people are coming to vaccination sites.
Two will close this week as the city of Memphis plans to move to a more on-the-ground approach focusing on community pop-up sites and street teams to pass out vaccine information.
Next week, the city will start new rideshare for shots.
“If you dial 901-RIDE-901 and tell the individuals there you need a ride to a vaccine they will take you to the place closest to you to get a vaccine.”
You have until Memorial Day to sign up for a chance to win a car if you’ve been vaccinated.
Saturday at the Pipkin Building, the first 1,000 people to get their shot will get two tickets to the Tigers football home opener.
