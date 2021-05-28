Shower chances end but clouds could linger to start the holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible as the front passes through early this afternoon. Some sun will likely pop out before sunset. Highs will reach the upper 70s to around 80. Winds will turn northwest at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy early, then increasing clouds by sunrise. It will be much cooler with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Stubborn clouds may linger much of the day Saturday which will keep highs in the 60s in many areas. Highs could top 70 for those that are lucky enough to get some sun. Lows will drop into the low 50s Saturday night. Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day looks a little warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Isolated shower or storm chances return by Tuesday and Wednesday and will likely continue through Friday with muggy conditions.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.