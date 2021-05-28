Some newly annexed residents unhappy about being part of Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch just got bigger Friday, welcoming 14,000 more people through annexation.
But many of those residents say they are not happy.
“I’m not really happy about the annexation. We tried to fight it. There was a large group,” said one resident.
The resident, who did not want to be identified, was part of the 78, a group of people who went before the Chancery Court in 2019, to make it clear they did not want to be annexed.
“We don’t want it mainly because our taxes are going up,” she said. “We don’t need to be part of the city. We didn’t want to be part of the city. That’s why we moved out here.”
In 2019, Olive Branch argued that the annexed areas were just part of the city’s natural growth. The annexed areas include Center Hill, Bridgetown, Pleasant Hill, Lewisburg and Cedar View. It encompasses almost 18 square miles.
Kevin Smith, who lives in unincorporated DeSoto County, says the new Olive Branch residents are welcome in the rapidly growing city of now more than 50,000 people.
“Getting more citizens here, it just helps business. Well of course, I work for All Star Chevrolet. Hey it’s good for us for business,” Smith said.
The newly annexed residents will be getting city services and that means new contacts and new phone numbers for citizens to call. Olive Branch has made all that available on the city’s website.
