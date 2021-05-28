Storms this morning & feeling cooler this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thunderstorms with heavy rain are moving through early this morning. Rain will quickly move east, so it will be dry by noon. Clouds will gradually decrease this afternoon so we will see more sunshine before sunset. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s. Clouds will build back in overnight and low temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 50s.
TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. 60% before 11 am. High: 79 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Low: 55 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
WEEKEND: Behind the cold front, temperatures and humidity will drop. High temperatures on Saturday will only be around 70 degrees. Unfortunately, it now looks like Saturday will be mostly cloudy but it will stay dry. On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will start to climb at the start of next week. Highs will be in thelower 80s with sunshine on Memorial day. Pop-up showers will be possible on Tuesday and more heavy rain is expected Wednesday into Thursday. A few thunderstorms with gusty winds will be possible Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s through Thursday.
