Streets in West Memphis blocked to alleviate backed up traffic due to bridge closure

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The City of West Memphis is working to alleviate backed up traffic due to the bridge closure by blocking off some streets.
City officials say Memorial Day weekend traffic is backing up on streets off I-40, so barricades have been put up to guide that traffic and control vehicle speeds.
The following streets are blocked off:
- N. Ok at Frontage
- Stuart at Frontage
- N. Walker at Frontage
- E. Barton on both sides of Ingram
- E. Thompson at Ingram
