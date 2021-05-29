Amber Alert issued for missing 11-year-old Las Vegas boy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for an 11-year-old Las Vegas boy after authorities identified his half-brother as the deceased person found Friday morning at a Clark County trailhead.
The Amber Alert is for Eden Montes. He is believed to be with his biological father, Jose Montes-Herrera, 27, described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 225 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
They were last seen in a white 2015 GMC pickup truck with license plate LV U00X and were towing a recreation vehicle with a checkerboard pattern on the sides and the rear, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. The truck had a sticker with “Mr. Express” in the lower right corner of the rear window.
An 8-year-old boy who is the half-brother to Eden Montes was found dead near the Mountain Springs Trailhead on Nevada 160, the highway between Las Vegas and Pahrump. The boy’s name has not been released.
