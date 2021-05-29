Beale Street packed for Memorial Day Weekend, Grizzlies game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crowds are flocking to Beale Street for the Memorial Day Holiday weekend and to watch the Memphis Grizzlies play inside the FedEx Forum.
With large crowds expected, the Downtown Memphis Commission put a $5 security fee in place to enter the Beale Street Entertainment district which starts at 10 p.m.
All day long WMC Action News 5 seen large crowds down on Beale Street enjoying live music and food.
With restrictions lifted and the CDC saying vaccinated people do not have to wear masks, people visiting Beale Street said it feels great to be traveling and back to feeling somewhat normal.
Downtown Memphis Commission President and CEO says the security fee helps naturally thin out the crowd and make Beale Street safer for visitors.
The money will go toward security and security improvements on Beale.
Tourists and visitors I spoke to today on Beale told me they do not mind paying a $5 cover charge and think it’s a good idea.
“We’ll pay it. If it means additional security. I think there’s a premium on that,” said Terrell Rainey, a visitor from Illinois.
“Whatever works. I think it does help for safety measures and stuff if it does get over crowded,” said Tim and Deena Duncan, a visitor from Arkansas.
“100 percent for it. Because everyone is here having a good time and they don’t realize they’re getting too tipsy,” said Carol Mockstock, who was visiting her grandson’s graduation from CBU.
Making the night even bigger on Beale, the Memphis Grizzlies are currently playing their first home playoff game in four years.
Saturday evening, confident Grizzlies fans packed the plaza outside FedEx Forum with a live band.
55 percent of FedEx Forum was allowed to be filled up with fans to cheer on the Grizzlies which amounts to a little over 10 thousand people.
Fans WMC spoke to were happy to be a part of that limited audience.
“Yeah the atmosphere is going to be great. I mean for sure because the fans here are great, the people here are great, Memphis is great,” said Eric Chism, Grizzlies fan.
“With the crowd back, it’s going to be electric,” said Andy Harper, Grizzlies fan. “The energy is going to be awesome, can’t wait.”
“It feels so good to get out, to be able to be with people, the Grizzlies bring the city together and we’re just so glad to be here to support them,” said Theresa Mormon, Grizzlies fan.
“Oh my God! It’s so exciting. I wonder, it’s way more fun to go to a game in Memphis than in Utah. What kind of music do they play,” asked Holly Lau, Grizzlies fan.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.