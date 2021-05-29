Clearing out overnight & gradually warming up

NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs in the lower 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms each day along with high temperatures near 80 and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid 80s.