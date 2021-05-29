Clearing out overnight & gradually warming up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s been a cloudy and cool start to the Memorial Day weekend but more sunshine and warmer temperatures are ahead. We will stay dry through Memorial Day but rain chances will return by Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Clearing overnight with a northerly wind at 10-15 mph and lows in the lower 50s.
TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 70s and northeasterly breezes at 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 50s and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs in the lower 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms each day along with high temperatures near 80 and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid 80s.
