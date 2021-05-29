Two men arrested after man found dead in Senatobia

Joel Bradley, 33 and Marshall Moore, 31 are charged with the offense of conspiracy to commit murder with additional charges pending. (Source: Senatobia Police Department)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 29, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT - Updated May 29 at 5:24 PM

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia Police say two men are arrested for their involvement in a homicide.

On Saturday May 29, around 2:49a.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Cox Street & Scott Street for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found 41-year-old Darell Leverson lying in the road next to a bag of drugs.

According to police, he was shot in the head.

Police arrested 33-year-old Joel Bradley and 31-year-old Marshall Moore for the offense of conspiracy to commit murder with additional charges pending and a $750,000 bond each.

