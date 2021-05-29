Two men arrested after man found dead in Senatobia

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia Police say two men are arrested for their involvement in a homicide.
On Saturday May 29, around 2:49a.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Cox Street & Scott Street for reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found 41-year-old Darell Leverson lying in the road next to a bag of drugs.
According to police, he was shot in the head.
Police arrested 33-year-old Joel Bradley and 31-year-old Marshall Moore for the offense of conspiracy to commit murder with additional charges pending and a $750,000 bond each.
