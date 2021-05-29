SCHD reports 87 new COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Shelby County Health Department reported 87 new COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours.
Three new deaths were reported.
There have been 98,629 cases and 1,674 deaths in Shelby County since the start of the pandemic.
Shelby County has 980 active COVID-19 cases. Another 95,975 case are now inactive or recovered.
According to the health department, the most recent weekly test positivity rate is 5.8 percent -- from May 16th to 22th . It’s the second third in a row with a slight decrease. A week earlier it was six percent and the week before that was 6.7.
