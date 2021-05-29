Shelby County Health Department kicks off summer health fairs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department kicked off its first in a series of health fairs this summer, aimed at promoting health and safety among families and individuals.
The first health fair took place on Saturday at New Direction Christian Church in the Hickory Hill community.
“It’s important to be in all communities across Shelby County because it’s better to go where people are,” said Cynthia Nunnally with the Shelby County Health Department.
The health fairs provide an opportunity for people to ask questions and learn important health information, from maintaining a healthy home to opioid use and prevention.
“We want people to know that the health department has a lot of services that people just don’t know about. We’re kind of like the unhidden secret,” said Nunnally.
The health department also held giveaways such as car seats and cribs.
Three more health fairs are planned in the coming weeks at:
•Friday, June 4, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Southland Mall, 1215 Southland Mall 38116
• Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Pursuit of God Transformation Center, 3759 N. Watkins 38127
• Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Vance Youth Development Center, 670 Vance Ave. 38126
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.