Unseasonably cool day across the Mid-South with dry conditions prevailing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much cooler this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Clouds are expected to increase, and unfortunately may linger much of the day. This will keep our temperatures cool this afternoon with highs in the 60s in many areas, but at least we will be dry.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, cool, and breezy with a north wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light northeast wind and lows in the lower 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs in the lower 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms each day along with high temperatures near 80 and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the lower 80s.
Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
